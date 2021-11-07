Anthony Davis Cleared To Play vs. Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have one less spot to fill in their starting lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Dave McMenamin confirmed that Anthony Davis’s sprained right thumb injury has resolved enough for the center to be included in the Lakers’ lineup Saturday night. The Lakers were already dealing with the loss of LeBron James, who is expected to miss at least the next week.

https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1457162051101495301

Davis is the team leader in points and rebounds, averaging 25.4 and 11.9 per game, respectively. The four-time All-Defensive player also leads the Lakers in win shares and value over replacement player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Lakers are off to a tepid start this season, winning five of their first nine games and sitting fifth in the Western Conference.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has the Blazers priced as favorites for tonight’s contest. Portland is priced as -200 favorites on the moneyline and -5 against the spread.