Anthony Davis Probable Monday vs. Hornets

https://twitter.com/hmfaigen/status/1457791005470588929

Davis left Sunday’s game vs. the Blazers after just 7.2 minutes, and he’s currently dealing with a hand injury and an illness. However, Davis is reportedly feeling better on Monday, and he’s been upgraded to probable vs. the Hornets.

LeBron James remains out of the lineup with an abdominal injury, so he should carry an increased workload if he’s able to suit up. He’s increased his usage rate by +2.5% in games without James this season, resulting in an average of 1.46 FanDuel points per minute. That number was even higher before Saturday’s performance, and he scored at least 64.1 FanDuel points in two of his first three games without James. He stands out as an elite fantasy target vs. the Hornets, who rank dead last in defensive efficiency to start the year.

If Davis is surprisingly ruled out, Russell Westbrook would be asked to pick up the slack. He’s posted a usage rate of greater than 40% with Davis and James off the court this season.

The Lakers are currently listed as 2.5-point home favorites vs. the Hornets on FanDuel Sportsbook.