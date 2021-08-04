Anthony DeSclafani placed on 10-Day IL

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani was placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue.

DeSclafani last pitched in an 11-8 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He recorded a no-decision after throwing 96 pitches in 4.1 innings of work, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out five batters. Making 22 starts in his first season with the Giants, DeSclafani has a 10-5 record with a 3.28 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.07 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 17th in ERA, 27th in K rate and 13th in WHIP.

The Giants, currently leading the National League West, with a 67-40 record, will rely on DeSclafani to make a run toward October. The team’s starters have a combined 3.40 ERA, the fourth-lowest in the majors, with the 10th-highest strikeout rate at 24%.

