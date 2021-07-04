Anthony Rendon leaves the game early Sunday for the Angels

Rendon has suffered through a few injuries this season which have kept his numbers down. Rendon is batting .231 with those six HRs, 33 RBIs, and an OPS of .692. All of these numbers are well off his career average.
The Angels and Orioles are currently tied at four in the 6th inning of this contest. The Angels have won the first two games of this series. Currently, you can take the Angels at +205 (-1.5) on the run line and -168 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 11, over (-115), and the under (-111). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
