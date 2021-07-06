Anthony Rendon Left Off Monday’s Lineup Card vs. Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will miss Monday’s contest against the Boston Red Sox after leaving Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles early. Rendon was lifted due to hamstring tightness, with his official status listed as day-to-day.

As was the case yesterday, Luis Rengifo draws into the lineup, replacing Rendon at the hot corner. Rengifo has looked out of sorts at third this season with a 78.6% fielding percentage. His offensive metrics have been equally disappointing, with the undrafted Venezuelan registering a paltry .467 on-base plus slugging percentage in 63 at-bats. Rengifo is buried in the lineup, batting ninth against Martin Perez and the Red Sox. That makes him a hard pass on DFS rosters.

The Angels have won six of their last seven games to climb one game above .500, but they remain fourth in the AL West.

This line has moved further in favor of the Red Sox since opening, with the AL East leaders listed as -126 favorites on the road tonight in Anaheim, per the line info at FanDuel Sportsbook.