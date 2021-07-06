Anthony Rendon Placed on 10-Day IL

The Los Angeles Angels have placed the third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury.

https://twitter.com/LAAngelsPR/status/1412527400068337665

Rendon last played in a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 4, leaving the game in the sixth inning after attempting to make a diving catch. He went 1-for-2 with a home run. The injury will be his third trip to the IL, missing time because of a groin injury and a knee injury.

In his second season with the Angels, Rendon has appeared in 58 games, slashing .240/.329/.382 with six home runs.

Jose Rojas will take over third base duties for Rendon in the second game of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. Rojas went 3-for-4 with a home run in the Angels 4-5 loss Monday night. Rojas has appeared in 45 games this season, hitting .213 with a .265 OBP and four home runs. He and the Angels will face Nathan Eovaldi, who makes his 18th start of the season. Eovaldi has a 9-4 record with a 3.41 ERA and a 22.1% K rate.

The Angels will look to even the series Thursday and are a -102 home Moneyline underdog against the Red Sox on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.