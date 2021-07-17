Anthony Rendon suffers an injury setback for the Angels

Anthony Rendon of the Angels suffers a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rendon has been out of the lineup for the Angels since July 6 due to the injury. Friday was the first day Rendon was eligible to return, but manager Joe Maddon stated that now Rendon is unlikely to play for the Angels until late July or early August.

This has not been the season that Rendon or the Angels had imagined. He has been hurt several times this season, and even before the injury was only batting .240 with a .711 OPS, six HRs, and 34 RBI in 58 games.

