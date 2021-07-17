Anthony Rendon suffers an injury setback for the Angels
July 16George KurtzSportsGrid
Anthony Rendon of the Angels suffers a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Rendon has been out of the lineup for the Angels since July 6 due to the injury. Friday was the first day Rendon was eligible to return, but manager Joe Maddon stated that now Rendon is unlikely to play for the Angels until late July or early August.
This has not been the season that Rendon or the Angels had imagined. He has been hurt several times this season, and even before the injury was only batting .240 with a .711 OPS, six HRs, and 34 RBI in 58 games.
The Angels are set to take on the Mariners in the first of a three-game series Friday. Andrew Heaney will start for the halos, and Chris Flexen will go for the Mariners. The Angels are +132 (-1.5) on the run line, -148 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.