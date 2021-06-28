Anthony Rizzo Leaves Game With Lower Back Tightness

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was removed at the end of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers with lower back tightness.

Rizzo was replaced in the lineup by Serio Alcantara but took over playing second base. That move forced Eric Sogard over to third base, with Patrick Wisdom replacing Rizzo at first. Rizzo went 0-for-2 at the plate before getting removed.

Back tightness has been a recurrent issue for Rizzo this season. He first appeared on the injury report with lower back tightness in the middle of May and then re-appeared towards the end of the month. Neither occasion led to any time on the injured list, but Rizzo’s injury history includes back injuries from the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

