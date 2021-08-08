Anthony Rizzo Placed on COVID-19 IL After Positive Test

Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports New York Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the COVID-19 IL.

It is reported Rizzo is experiencing symptoms. He last played in the team’s 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Saturday, going 0-for-4. Rizzo has played nine games for New York, a trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago Cubs, hitting .281 with a .400 OBP and three home runs.

He appeared in 92 games for the Cubs this season, slashing .248/.346/.446 with 14 home runs.

Luke Voit will take over first base duties in place of Rizzo for the series finale today. Voit, priced at $3,000 on FanDuel, has played 29 games this season, hitting .241 with a .328 OBP and three home runs.

The Yankees will try for the series sweep against the Mariners, who will start Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi will make his 21st start of the season, posting a 7-6 record with a 3.89 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.17 WHIP.

New York is a -142 home Moneyline favorite against the Mariners on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.