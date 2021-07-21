Anthony Santander and Keegan Akin Placed on IL

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1417862067017633798

The Orioles had to place Santander and Akin on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday. It’s still unclear if either player tested positive for the virus or if they were identified as high-risk close contacts. The Orioles recalled Ryan McKenna in a corresponding roster move.

Akin was initially scheduled to start for the Orioles on Wednesday, but Alexander Wells will take the mound in his stead. Wells has made just two appearances for the Orioles at the big league level, and they have not gone well. He’s managed a paltry 1.93 K/9 and a 7.79 BB/9, resulting in a 7.99 xFIP. That’s over a small sample size of 4 2/3 innings, but it doesn’t bode well for his prospects Wednesday vs. the Rays.

With Santander out of the lineup, D.J. Stewart will draw the start in left field and bat fifth vs. right-hander Michael Wacha.

The Orioles are listed as +205 underdogs vs. the Rays on FanDuel Sportsbook.