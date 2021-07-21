Anthony Santander and Keegan Akin Placed on IL

The Orioles had to place Santander and Akin on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday. It’s still unclear if either player tested positive for the virus or if they were identified as high-risk close contacts. The Orioles recalled Ryan McKenna in a corresponding roster move.
Akin was initially scheduled to start for the Orioles on Wednesday, but Alexander Wells will take the mound in his stead. Wells has made just two appearances for the Orioles at the big league level, and they have not gone well. He’s managed a paltry 1.93 K/9 and a 7.79 BB/9, resulting in a 7.99 xFIP. That’s over a small sample size of 4 2/3 innings, but it doesn’t bode well for his prospects Wednesday vs. the Rays.
With Santander out of the lineup, D.J. Stewart will draw the start in left field and bat fifth vs. right-hander Michael Wacha.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.