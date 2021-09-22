Antonio Brown Placed on COVID-19 List

Bucs WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He would have to have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday at Los Angeles. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 22, 2021

Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, which puts his availability vs. the Rams in serious jeopardy. He will need two negative tests 24-hours apart before being eligible to return, so he doesn’t have a ton of time for clearance.

Brown was busy in the Buccaneers’ first contest, racking up five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, but he was much quieter last week vs. the Falcons. He logged just three targets and finished with one catch for 17 yards.

If Brown is ruled out, The Athletic’s Greg Auman suggests that Tyler Johnson will likely serve as his replacement. However, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans figure to be the biggest beneficiaries. Tom Brady has looked as good as ever at 44 years old, so both players would be elite options if Brown is ruled out.

The Buccaneers will head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in a potential NFC Championship preview. The Rams are currently listed as one-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total sits at 55.5 points.