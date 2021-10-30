Antonio Brown Won’t Play vs. Saints in Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their leading receivers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, as Antonio Brown is ruled out. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of action last week against the Chicago Bears, and a timetable for his return has not been outlined.

Before missing last week, Brown was sitting second on the Bucs in receiving yards, behind team leader Mike Evans by two yards, and was tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. The Bucs are on a bye next week, hopefully giving Brown enough time to resolve his ankle injury and rejoin the team.

With Brown out last week, Evans caught three touchdown passes, and Chris Godwin went off for 111 yards for their best fantasy weeks of the season. Their fantasy production could be impacted by Rob Gronkowski, who is questionable to return against the Saints on Sunday.

The Bucs are -4.5 road favorites against the Saints this week, with the total set at 48.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.