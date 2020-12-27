ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is expected to return to action after being sidelined with a toe injury.

Gibson last played in a Week 13 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 12 games played this season, Gibson has rushed for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns. He leads the team in rushing market share with 46.08%.

He is priced at $6,600 on FanDuel and faces a Carolina Panthers defense who have allowed 19.46 points to opposing running backs this year.

Washington is a 1-point home favorite against the Carolina Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 41.5 total.