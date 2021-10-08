Antonio Gibson is dealing with a stress fracture for the Washington Football Team

Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team is dealing with a stress fracture in his shin, Sam Fortier of the Washington Post reports. According to Gibson, this is not a new injury as he has been playing with the injury for at least one week. That being said, Gibson has been limited in practice this week and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Saints.

While Gibson is expected to play Sunday, he may not carry his usual workload. This means that there could be more touches for J.D. McKissic, both as a ball carrier and a receiver out of the backfield. The WFT will also be without tight end Logan Thomas in this contest as he was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to a hamstring injury. It’s safe to assume quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be looking for wide receiver Terry McLaurin early and often Sunday.

The WFT are 2.5 point underdogs in this contest and are +114 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.