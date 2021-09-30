Antonio Gibson Misses Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1443632312269385735

Gibson was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, so the absence on Thursday is a bit of a surprise. He is reportedly dealing with a shin injury, and he was also seen wearing a sleeve on his shin during Wednesday’s practice.

That said, it seems like Gibson should be able to suit up Sunday vs. the Falcons. The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports that this is a “precautionary DNP,” so there’s a good chance he’s back at practice tomorrow.

Gibson has been a workhorse to start the season for the Football Team. He’s racked up 45 carries through the first three weeks, while backup J.D. McKissic only has eight. Gibson has also emerged as a greater threat catching passes out of the backfield. His nine targets are tied with McKissic, and Gibson ripped off a 75-yard touchdown catch last week. If he’s unable to suit up, McKissic and Jaret Patterson would likely fill his role with a committee.

The Football Team is currently listed as 1.5-point road favorites vs. the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook.