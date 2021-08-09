Antonio Gibson to Play on Passing Downs?

Gibson had a fantastic rookie season, finishing as the No. 13 overall running back in PPR leagues. He was even better in standard-scoring formats, which is not surprising given his lack of a pass-catching role. That fell to J.D. McKissic, who racked up 110 targets and 80 receptions.

McKissic is back with the team in 2021, but it’s possible that Gibson could cut into his role a bit this season. ProFootballTalk’s JP Finlay reports that Gibson was used in Washington’s “turbo set” on Sunday, which would have previously been reserved for McKissic. Gibson played some receiver in college, so he’s capable of producing when given the opportunity. Adding some additional receiving work would give Gibson significant upside in 2021-22.

That said, expect there to be fewer targets overall for the Washington running backs next season. Alex Smith was a check-down machine, but new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is much more aggressive throwing the ball down the field.

