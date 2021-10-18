Antonio Gibson Underwent MRI on Monday

https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1450139057644875783

Gibson has been dealing with a shin injury of late, which severely limited him during the Football Team’s loss vs. the Chiefs on Sunday. He played on just 39% of the team’s offensive snaps, and he logged just ten carries and three targets. He also missed the entire fourth quarter, so he underwent an MRI on his shin on Monday. The results are not yet known, but it seems like there’s a chance that he could be sidelined for a few weeks.

If Gibson is out of the lineup, Jaret Patterson will likely take over as the team’s top running back. Patterson impressed during the preseason, but he’s had minimal opportunities during the regular season. J.D. McKissic could also see some additional snaps, and he should retain his role as the team’s pass-catching running back. He thrived with Gibson in-and-out of the lineup last week, finishing with eight carries for 45 yards and eight receptions for 65 yards. Both players are priority adds in fantasy leagues where they’re not already rostered.

The Football Team will head to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 7, and they’re listed as 9.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.