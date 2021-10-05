Antonio Senzatela Agrees to Five-Year Extension With Rockies

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Colorado Rockies right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela has agreed to a five-year extension.

https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1445429232558092295

The deal is reportedly worth more than $50 million will ensure the Rockies starter will remain in with the team until at least 2026. Making 28 starts this season, Senzatela posted a 4-10 record with a 4.42 ERA, 15% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP, throwing 156.2 innings.

Rockies starters this year have posted a combined 4.77 ERA, the 10th-highest in the league, with a 20% K rate, the eighth-lowest and a 1.36 WHIP, the ninth-highest. Colorado ended the season with a 74-87 record, good for fourth place in the National League West and 32 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants will face the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers/St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card matchup Wednesday.

The Dodgers are expected to face Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright, who made 32 starts in the regular season, posting a 17-7 record with a 3.05 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.06 WHIP.

Los Angeles is a -225 home Moneyline favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.