Antonio Senzatela scratched from his start Friday for the Rockies
July 16George KurtzSportsGrid
Antonio Senzatela has been scratched as the starting pitcher for the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela has been placed in the COVID-19 protocols. There is no word yet about whether or not he has tested positive or is just a close contact with someone who has. Chi Chi Gonzalez, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will now be moved a day to face the Dodgers and Julio Urias.
The Rockies, as expected, are having a tough season. They are in fourth place in the National League West with a 40-51 record, 18 games behind the Giants. As the second half opens up, the biggest question for them is to whom they will trade star shortstop Trevor Story too.
The Rockies are +130 (+1.5) on the run line, +180 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 12, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
