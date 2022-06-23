Class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning has committed to play for the Texas Longhorns. Arch was the No. 1 overall recruit in the ESPN top 300 rankings. This is the first time that Texas has landed a No.1 overall recruit since the rankings started in 2006. By all accounts, Arch is a supremely talented quarterback, possessing a big arm and mobility. However, what has impressed coaches most is his work ethic. Considering that he is a Manning (son of Cooper, nephew of Peyton, and Eli, grandson of Archie), he has developed a tremendous work ethic along with his talent and pedigree.
The commitment of Arch turns the tide for a historic Texas Longhorns football program that has not played up to its reputation in recent years. Manning’s arrival is also timely for Texas as they are set to enter the SEC in 2025 when he will be junior. Having that kind of star power and entering the biggest conference in college football will only help them build for years to come.
