Astros’ Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve To Skip All-Star Game
July 8Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports that Jose Altuve will join teammate Carlos Correa and skip next week’s All-Star Game in Colorado. Altuve has been playing through a leg injury and wants to use the additional time off to rest up, while Correa has opted to remain with his pregnant wife as they expect their first child.
Both players are the latest to skip the Midsummer Classic.
Jose Altuve announces he will not participate in the All-Star Game, either. He says he has a left leg injury that is not serious, but he wants the four days to rest.
Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom has also stated that he intends to skip the festivities next week.
One has to wonder how much of this is related to the stress of traveling in the pandemic era or if this could be a trend among today’s baseball players. It will be interesting to see if Major League Baseball chooses to take any action to encourage all selected players to participate. At this time, there is no repercussion in the Collective Bargaining Agreement if a player chooses not to attend.
Furthermore, punishing one player over another would seem entirely subjective especially given the circumstances of both players in this spot.
