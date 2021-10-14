Astros Lance McCullers Jr. Likely Out of ALCS

John Heyman of the MLB Network reports Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will likely sit out of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

There is great concern for McCullers in the short term, and he’s most likely out for the ALCS — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 14, 2021

McCullers exited the Game 4 10-1 Astros series-clinching win over the Chicago White Sox on Oct. 12 because of forearm tightness, throwing 73 pitches in four innings of work, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five batters.

Posting a 13-5 record in 28 starts this season, McCullers has a 3.16 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP, throwing 162.1 innings. Among qualified starters, he ranked 12th in ERA, 15th in K rate and 25th in WHIP.

Framber Valdez will start Game 1 of the ALCS for the Astros Friday, making his 23rd start of the season. Posting an 11-6 record in 139 innings pitched, Valdez has a 3.30 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP. In a 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 2, Valdez threw 69 pitches in 4.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out six batters.

