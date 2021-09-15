Astros Place Michael Brantley on 10-Day IL

Mark Berman reports the Houston Astros have placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL due to right knee soreness.

Brantley last played in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 11, going 0-for-1, leaving the game in the third inning because of the injury. Brantley has played 116 games this season, a regular fixture in the Astros outfield, batting .315 with a .367 OBP and eight home runs.

Chas McCormick will take over left field duties in place of Brantley for the Astros’ matchup with the Texas Rangers, batting eight. Priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, McCormick has played 92 games this year, slashing .247/.307/.435 with 11 home runs. He last played in Tuesday’s 8-1 loss, going 0-for-3.

The American League West-leading Astros face Kohei Arihara, who makes his 10th start of the season. The rookie has a 2-3 record with a 5.89 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.36 WHIP.

Houston is a -200 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.