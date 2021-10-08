Astros To Start Luis Garcia In Game 3

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that the Houston Astros will start Luis Garcia in Game 3 of the ALDS. In 30 appearances and 28 starts, Garcia went 11-8 with a 3.30 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts.

Dusty said Luis Garcia will start Game 3 and they will probably go with Jose Urquidy in Game 4, if needed. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 8, 2021

He’s made only one appearance against the White Sox, which occurred in June — a game the Astros won 2-1. Although the right-hander didn’t receive a decision, he scattered seven hits in seven innings while allowing only one run.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the series on Thursday after a 6-1 victory in the opener. They’re currently priced at -270 to win the series and +260 to sweep the White Sox in three games. Houston also has the shortest odds to win the American League pennant at +170.

