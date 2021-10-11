Astros-White Sox Game 4 Postponed Monday

https://twitter.com/JesseRogersESPN/status/1447599390697431040

Monday was initially scheduled to be the final day of the year with four baseball games, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Game 4 of the ALDS between the Astros and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. They will play instead on Tuesday afternoon, while Game 5 will take place on Wednesday night if needed.

The Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead in this series before the White Sox took Game 3 at home. They did it with their bats, scoring 12 runs against the Astros’ pitching staff. Most of their damage was done in the first four innings, scoring nine runs off Luis Garcia and Yimi Garcia. Leury Garcia delivered the most significant blow with a grand slam in the bottom of the third.

Despite the win in Game 3, the White Sox remain sizable underdogs to win the series on FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the World Series have also dropped to just +1300, which ties them with the Rays for the longest odds in the field.