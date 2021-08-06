Athletics’ Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for positive PED test

The Oakland Athletics will be without one of their more productive players for the rest of the season as they fight for a playoff spot.

Ramon Laureano was handed the lengthy suspension from Major League Baseball that will extend into next season.

The 27-year-old routinely hit in the middle of Oakland’s order while also providing top-notch defense in the outfield. Laureano is tied for second on the club with 14 home runs and leads the team with 12 stolen bases on the year. His 2021 campaign comes to an end with a .246 batting average and 39 RBI in 88 games for the A’s.

Oakland currently sits in the second wildcard slot and trails the Houston Astros by four games in the AL West. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the A’s as a longshot to win the division at +850. It’s near a coin flip on whether they will make the playoffs at +104 to get to the postseason and -128 to miss October baseball.

The A’s start a three-game set with the lowly Texas Rangers on Friday night and are big favorites at Fanduel, sitting at -330 on the moneyline.