Athletics Release Monday’s Lineup

The Oakland Athletics have released Monday’s lineup against the Seattle Mariners, and not listed is outfielder Starling Marte and second baseman Josh Harrison. Seth Brown will hit fifth in the lineup in place of Marte and play centerfield.

Marte’s absence is certainly a headscratcher considering that Oakland is three games out of the final wild-card spot. The Dominican native is one of Oakland’s best players, evidenced by his .317 batting average since arriving via trade from the Miami Marlins.

It’s not clear at this time whether he’s not in the lineup due to an injury.

Harrison will be replaced at second base by Tony Kemp, who will bat leadoff. A reoccurring quad injury will keep Harrison out of this matchup. On Sunday, he was forced to exit the game prematurely after experiencing soreness in his quadriceps.

