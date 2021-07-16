Atlanta Braves Acquire Joc Pederson From Cubs

The Atlanta Braves have announced the team has acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball.

In his first season with the Cubs, Pederson appeared in 73 games, slashing .230/.300/.418 with 11 home runs. In the 2020 season, as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pederson hit .190 in 43 games, with a .285 OBP and 7 home runs.

The Braves will look to slot in Pederson in the outfield, especially after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. for the remainder of the season due to an ACL team before the All-Star break. With Acuna mostly playing right field, Pederson should see playing time as a replacement and play center and left field as needed.

Ball, the number 12 prospect, spent the season as a member of the Rome Braves, the A+ affiliate, after receiving a major-league invite to spring training. Ball this season is hitting .207 with a .354 OBP and six home runs.

Atlanta is +4600 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook and are currently in third in the National League East, with a 44-45 record, four games back from the division-leading New York Mets.