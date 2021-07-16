Atlanta Braves Acquire Joc Pederson From Cubs

In his first season with the Cubs, Pederson appeared in 73 games, slashing .230/.300/.418 with 11 home runs. In the 2020 season, as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pederson hit .190 in 43 games, with a .285 OBP and 7 home runs.
The Braves will look to slot in Pederson in the outfield, especially after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. for the remainder of the season due to an ACL team before the All-Star break. With Acuna mostly playing right field, Pederson should see playing time as a replacement and play center and left field as needed.
Ball, the number 12 prospect, spent the season as a member of the Rome Braves, the A+ affiliate, after receiving a major-league invite to spring training. Ball this season is hitting .207 with a .354 OBP and six home runs.
Atlanta is +4600 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook and are currently in third in the National League East, with a 44-45 record, four games back from the division-leading New York Mets.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.