Atlanta Braves Activate Austin Riley from the Paternity List

Riley only missed one game to celebrate the birth of his child as the Braves were off on Thursday. He is available and expected to be in the lineup Friday versus the Miami Marlins.
The young slugger has quickly become one of the top third basemen in Major League Baseball. He had 33 HRs, 107 RBIs, and batted .303 last season and is off to a good start this year with two HRs, six RBIs, and a .292 average in his first 13 games. The Braves have gotten off to a slow start this season with a 6-8 record, four games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.
The Braves will open up the first of a three-game series versus the Marlins on Friday. Kyle Wright will toe the rubber for the Braves, while Trevor Rogers will do the same for the Marlins. The Braves are +126 (-1.5) on the run line and -148 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.