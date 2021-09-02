Atlanta Falcons Sign Running Back Wayne Gallman

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the team has signed running back Wayne Gallman.

Gallman, a four-year starter for the New York Giants, signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason but was cut by the team on Aug. 31. Gallman played three games, rushing for 153 yards in the 2021 preseason.

As a member of the New York Giants, Gallman played 53 games, rushing for 338 yards and nine touchdowns, serving mostly as a backup to Saquon Barkley. With Barkley missing most of the 2020 season with an ACL injury, Gallman lead the team in market share of carries, responsible for 38% of the workload.

Gallman should compete in a Falcons backfield featuring Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson. Last season, the team ranked 27th in the league in rushing, averaging 95.8 yards per game, with 409 attempts.

