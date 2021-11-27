Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Falcons -132| Jaguars +112

Spread: Jaguars +2

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Falcons +100000| Jaguars +100000

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Jaguars +2

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars News and Analysis

Atlanta Falcons Analysis

After dropping a Thursday night 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons look to bounce back with a win over a Jacksonville Jaguars ranked 29th in DVOA (per Football Outsiders). With quarterback Matt Ryan under center, the Falcons rely on the arm of the veteran quarterback, calling a 63%/37% pass-to-run ratio, playing as one of the fastest-paced teams in the league, running a play every 25.2 seconds. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts looks to be the lead target in the Falcons receiving corps, mainly due to the absence of Calvin Ridley, seeing a 19% target share, seeing at least five targets in nine games this year, averaging 14.8 yards per reception. Despite being ranked 21st in offense (according to PFF), the Falcons should be able to keep their foot on the pedal, moving the ball down the field with ease in an ideal spot for a “get-right” win.

Jacksonville Jaguars Analysis

After dropping a Week 11 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Jacksonville Jaguars look to have an ideal matchup, facing an Atlanta Falcons defense ranked 30th in DVOA. This season, Jacksonville, lead by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is the fastest team in the league, calling a play every 23.8 seconds. Like their opponents, they are one of the more pass-friendly teams in the league, calling a league a play 63%/37% pass-to-run ratio. Look for Lawrence to involve Laviska Shenault, Marvin Jones and Dan Arnold in the receiving corps, responsible for 52% of the target share. Running back James Robinson should also see an uptick in production, especially with utility player Jamal Agnew out for the year. In the Week 11 loss, Robinson rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries, averaging 2.42 yards per rush and has found the endzone in all but three games this season.

Jacksonville, this year at home, are 2-4 against the spread, posting a 2-4 record outright.