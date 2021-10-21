Atlanta Hawks Injury Report (Thursday)

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reports that the Hawks‘ Danilo Gallinari will be sidelined for their season opener against the Mavericks.

Danilo Gallinari is OUT for tonight’s game, per Nate McMillan. Lou Williams is a game-time decision. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) October 21, 2021

This is quite a downgrade considering that Gallinari was initially listed as questionable for the game. His absence should lead to greater involvement in the offense for Cam Reddish when he comes off the bench. Reddish averaged 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in just under 29 minutes per game.

He’s entering his third season, and his usage slightly increased from 18.4 in his rookie year to 18.7 last season.

Another player that could miss out on the opener is Lou Williams. Williams is dealing with a hip injury and could be a game-time decision. He averaged 11.3 points in 21 minutes per game last season and finished with a 14.04 Player Efficiency Rating (PER).

If Willams can’t play, look for Kevin Huerter to play a more significant role in the ballgame. Heurter has shown that he can light it up from long range, so the Hawks should still be in decent shape, given the depth of their roster.

That’s a big reason why there’s been little movement on the betting line with Atlanta as a 2.5-point home favorite.

