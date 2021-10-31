Austin Ekeler Expected to Play Sunday Against Patriots

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to play in a Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Ekeler, who is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup with a hip injury, will likely go through pregame warmups. Barring a setback should receive a full allotment of carries in the Chargers’ backfield.

Priced at $8,700 on FanDuel, Ekeler is the leader in carries for the Chargers, seeing 52% of the workload in the backfield. In a Week 6 34-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Ekeler rushed for seven yards on six carries, averaging 1.17 yards per attempt. However, if Ekeler cannot play in Week 8, expect the additional workload to go to Larry Rountree, priced at $5,000 on FanDuel.

Ekeler and the Chargers square off against a Patriots defense ranked 14th in defensive DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

Los Angeles is a 4-point home favorite against the Chargers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 49.5-point total.