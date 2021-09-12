Austin Ekeler Expected to Play Sunday Against Washington

Ekeler missed two days of practice this week with a lingering hamstring injury, first appearing on the injury report Wednesday afternoon. Ekeler will go through pregame warmups and should start barring any setbacks.
Dealing with a hamstring injury during the 2020 season, Ekeler played 10 games, rushing for 530 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.57 yards per carry. Despite missing half of the season, Ekeler led the team in carries, responsible for 41% of the Chargers’ workload. He is priced at $6,900 on FanDuel.
If Ekeler cannot play today, expect an increase in production from Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson. Priced at $5,300 and $4,800 on FanDuel, respectively, the duo was responsible for 47% of Los Angeles’ carries last season.
The Chargers are a 1.5-point road underdog against Washington on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.
