Austin Ekeler is questionable to play Sunday for the Chargers
October 29George KurtzSportsGrid
Austin Ekeler is questionable to play Sunday for the Chargers, the Chargers official website reports. Ekeler is dealing with a hip injury, and head coach Brandon Staley is hopeful that he will start Sunday versus the Washington Football Team. Ekeler was able to practice Wednesday but reported soreness in the hip before practice Thursday. The Chargers then elected to hold him out of practice for the remainder of the week.
The good news is that Ekeler did report feeling better Friday, and the general consensus is that at the very least, he will try to play Sunday. If he is unable to go or the Chargers decide to play it safe, then Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree could all play more significant snaps versus the Patriots.
The Chargers are coming off their bye week and are four-point favorites over the Washington Football Team on Sunday and are -205 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
