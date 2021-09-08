Austin Ekeler Sidelined with Hamstring Issue

Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reports Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did not practice Wednesday, listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) with a hamstring issue.

https://twitter.com/joereedy/status/1435745020623998979

Reports surfaced earlier in the day that Ekeler was receiving attention during open practice.

https://twitter.com/danielrpopper/status/1435719150018514946

In four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ekeler has rushed for 1,901 yards and nine touchdowns. Starting 10 games last season, Ekeler carried the ball 116 times, rushing for 530 yards and one touchdown, hampered by a hamstring injury. He also led the team with a 41% market share of carries.

Ekeler is priced at $6,900 on FanDuel.

If Ekeler’s condition does not improve, expect Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley to split the workload in the backfield. Last season the duo combined for 47% of the team’s market share of carries.

The Chargers kick off the 2021 season with a matchup against the Washington Football Team, who allowed the fourth-least points to running backs last season, averaging 14.96 points per game. The team is a 1-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.