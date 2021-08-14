Auston Matthews is out six weeks for the Maple Leafs
August 13George KurtzSportsGrid
Auston Matthews will be out at least six weeks for the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports. Matthews underwent wrist surgery Friday and isn’t expected to be ready to play again until late September.
Matthews had problems with his wrist off and on during the 2021 season, but that didn’t stop him from putting up 41 goals and 66 points in 52 games. Apparently, the wrist started acting up again during offseason workouts, and Matthews thought it best to get the problem taken care of before the start of the regular season in mid-October. If all goes according to plan, Matthews should be back with the Leafs before the end of training camp.
The Maple Leafs are loaded with offensive talent as John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and Matthews lead one of the highest-scoring offenses in the National Hockey League. Unfortunately, that talent hasn’t led to much playoff success. The Maple Leafs are +270 to win the Atlantic Division, +600 to win the Eastern Conference, and +1200 to win the Stanley Cup. Matthews is also +900 to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.