Auston Matthews is out six weeks for the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will be out at least six weeks for the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports. Matthews underwent wrist surgery Friday and isn’t expected to be ready to play again until late September.

Matthews had problems with his wrist off and on during the 2021 season, but that didn’t stop him from putting up 41 goals and 66 points in 52 games. Apparently, the wrist started acting up again during offseason workouts, and Matthews thought it best to get the problem taken care of before the start of the regular season in mid-October. If all goes according to plan, Matthews should be back with the Leafs before the end of training camp.

The Maple Leafs are loaded with offensive talent as John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and Matthews lead one of the highest-scoring offenses in the National Hockey League. Unfortunately, that talent hasn’t led to much playoff success. The Maple Leafs are +270 to win the Atlantic Division, +600 to win the Eastern Conference, and +1200 to win the Stanley Cup. Matthews is also +900 to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at FanDuel.com.