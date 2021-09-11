Avisail Garcia out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Brewers

Avisail Garcia is out of the starting lineup for the Brewers on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. There doesn’t seem to be an injury involved here, and it’s likely just a typical day off for Garcia. Although Garcia may not start this game, he could be available off the bench in the later innings if the Brewers need his services.

Garcia has been quite the find for the Brewers this season as he is batting .267 and .823 OPS, with 25 HRs, 79 RBI, seven SBs, 63 runs, in 423 at-bats.

The Brewers have the National League Central sewn up and seem likely to play the winner of the National League East in the divisional round of the playoffs. As for Saturday, Cy Young hopeful Corbin Burnes will take the hill for the Brewers while Zach Plesac will do the same for Cleveland. The Brewers are -122 (-1.5) on the run line, -200 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.