Baker Mayfield Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday

#Browns Kevin Stefanski says he expects Baker Mayfield to do everything in practice today, including normal amount of work with starters. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 27, 2021

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Mayfield would get his usual allotment of snaps with the starters and that he’s expected to do “everything” in practice. That’s a quicker than expected turnaround for Mayfield, who initially suffered a partially torn labrum before dislocating and separating the same shoulder. Luckily, the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, but he is still expected to need surgery in the offseason.

That puts Mayfield on track to suit up in Week 8 after missing last week’s game vs. the Broncos. Case Keenum drew the start at quarterback in his absence, and he was able to lead the team to a 17-14 victory. However, his numbers in that game were mediocre, averaging just 6.64 adjusted yards per attempt. Mayfield is an upgrade when healthy — he’s averaged 8.4 adjusted yards per attempt — but he hasn’t been quite as impressive since getting hurt.

The Browns are currently listed as 3.5-point home favorites vs. the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook.