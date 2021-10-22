Baker Mayfield Reportedly Has Fracture in Shoulder

Jay Glazer of Fox reports Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a fracture of his shoulder and may be out of action for an extended period of time.

Breaking: Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week. Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing. @NFLonFOX (1/2) — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 21, 2021

Mayfield was held out of a Week 7 matchup with the Denver Broncos because of a torn labrum. Mayfield last played in a Week 6 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, completing 67% of his passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns use a balanced 51%/49% pass-to-run play-calling scheme, calling a play at the sixth-slowest pace in the league at 27.8 seconds per snap. With Mayfield out of action for the foreseeable future, expect Case Keenum to take over under center duties. A nine-year veteran, Keenum was a last regular starter in 2019 as a member of the Washington Football Team, starting eight games, throwing for 1,707 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cleveland is 3-3, good for third place in the AFC North division, and will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, after a bye week in Week 7. The Browns are +2000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook.