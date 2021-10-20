Baker Mayfield Ruled Out for Week 7 vs. Broncos

Browns announce QB Case Keenum will start versus Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2021

The Browns will take the field vs. the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and they will be without their starting quarterback. Mayfield suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder last week, and while he told reporters earlier in the week he would be able to play, he has ultimately been ruled out. Mayfield will reportedly have a chance to play in Week 8, but the Thursday night kickoff was too quick of a turnaround.

The rest of the Browns’ offense is also banged up. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have also been ruled out for this contest, while Odell Beckham and the offensive line are dealing with injuries of their own.

Case Keenum will draw the start at quarterback, and he last started for the Football Team in 2019-20. He went 1-7 as a starter while averaging 6.9 adjusted yards per attempt.

The Browns are currently listed as three-point home favorites vs. the Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook.