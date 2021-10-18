Baker Mayfield says he’ll play in Week 7

Mayfield appeared to go down with a severe shoulder injury vs. the Cardinals on Sunday. He reportedly dislocated his left shoulder — which was already banged up — but he ultimately returned to the game. He reported to the postgame press conference with his arm in a sling, but he told reporters that he would “absolutely” play in Week 7 vs. the Broncos. That said, he will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday, and the Browns have a quick turnaround. They play on Thursday Night Football this week, so the Browns won’t have a ton of time for Mayfield to recover.

If Mayfield is unable to suit up, Case Keenum would draw the start at quarterback. Keenum last started back in 2019, and he posted a 1-7 record with the Washington Football Team. That said, he averaged 6.9 adjusted yards per attempt to go along with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Mayfield has not played as well as usual recently, so Keenum wouldn’t be much of a downgrade for the Browns’ skill-position players.

The Browns are currently listed as 4.5-point favorites vs. the Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook.