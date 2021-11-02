Bam Adebayo Available for Heat Tuesday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports Bam Adebayo is available and is expected to play Tuesday in a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Bam Adebayo will be available tonight for Heat in Dallas. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 2, 2021

Adebayo is dealing with a lingering knee injury, which kept him out of Saturday’s 129-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. An essential piece to the Heat rotation, Adebayo has played five games this season, averaging 31 minutes, 20 points, 14 rebounds and two assists per game. Last season, playing in 64 games, Adebayo averaged 33 minutes, 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game. Adebayo is priced at $8,500 on FanDuel, listed as at the forward and center position.

With a 5-1 record to start the year, the Heat play at the 99.9 possession per game pace, with is league average, averaging 114 points per game. Tuesday’s matchup features a Mavericks team that ranks 22 in points allowed, averaging 103 points to opponents.

The Heat are a 3.5-point road favorite against the Dallas Mavericks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 209.5-point total.