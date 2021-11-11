Bam Adebayo Available Wednesday Against Lakers

Mark Medina of NBA.com reports Bam Adebayo will play in Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

https://twitter.com/MarkG_Medina/status/1458610867562369025

Adebayo was listed as questionable ahead of the matchup with a knee injury, last playing in a 113-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday, scoring 10 points in 31 minutes of action, recording 10 rebounds and two assists. A primary producer in the Heat’s rotation, Adebayo has started nine games this season, averaging 32 minutes, 18 points, 12 rebounds and two assists per game. Last season, Adebayo was second in usage, only behind Jimmy Butler, with a 23.7% usage rate, averaging 33 minutes, 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game in 64 games.

Adebayo is priced at $8,400 on FanDuel. With his return to the rotation, expect a decrease in production for Dewayne Dedmon, who is priced at $3,800 on FanDuel.

The Heat are a 5-point road favorite against the Lakers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 216-point total.