Bam Adebayo To Miss Matchup with Pelicans Wednesday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Bam Adebayo will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.

https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1461102428661690372

Adebayo is dealing with a lingering knee injury and will miss his second consecutive game. Adebayo last played in a 111-105 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Oct. 13, playing 26 minutes, scoring 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. A primary playmaker for the Heat, Adebayo has appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 33 minutes, 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game.

With Adebayo out of the rotation for Wednesday’s matchup, expect Dewayne Dedmon to likely start at center. Dedmon, priced at $3,700 on FanDuel, played 29 minutes in Monday’s 103-90 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring eight points and seven rebounds. Dedmon has averaged 23 minutes, eight points, eight rebounds, and one assist per game, making two starts in place of Adebayo this season.

The Heat are a 7-point home favorite against the Pelicans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 211-point total.