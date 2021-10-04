Bears Believe David Montgomery Avoided Torn ACL

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1445019076942700544

That would be excellent news for the Bears. He went down in severe pain in Week 4 vs. the Lions, and it appeared as though he suffered a significant knee injury. If he avoided a torn ACL, he should be able to return at some point this season, which didn’t look like a guarantee on Sunday.

Montgomery has had a very productive start to the season. He’s averaged a career-best 4.5 yards per attempt and 77.3 rushing yards per game, and he’s also scored three touchdowns.

Damien Williams would likely take over as the team’s starting running back if he’s forced to miss time. He fared well in relief of Montgomery vs. the Lions, racking up 55 yards on eight carries. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

The Bears will head to Las Vegas to take on the undefeated Raiders in Week 5. Before that, the Raiders will wrap up Week 4 with a Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Chargers.