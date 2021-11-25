Bears’ Chairman and CEO tell Matt Nagy, report of his firing is a “complete lie.”

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1463885414847201289

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Bears‘ Chairman George McCaskey and team CEO Ted Phillips told Matt Nagy that stories of his impending firing are not valid. The two then reiterated the same sentiment to Chicago’s players. This statement is in response to a report that Nagy would be dismissed following the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against Detroit. The organization reacted a little slowly, considering the news came out on Tuesday, and it took until Wednesday for them to address it. So, it looks as though Nagy will, at least, be with the Bears for the next while. Unless Chicago wants to look even worse by dismissing him anyways, it’ll be interesting to see what happens, especially if the Bears lose to a winless Lions squad.

It’s not clear what impact this could have on the game itself, but be sure to check FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds leading right up to kickoff.