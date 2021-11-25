Bears’ Chairman and CEO tell Matt Nagy, report of his firing is a “complete lie.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Bears‘ Chairman George McCaskey and team CEO Ted Phillips told Matt Nagy that stories of his impending firing are not valid. The two then reiterated the same sentiment to Chicago’s players. This statement is in response to a report that Nagy would be dismissed following the Bears’ Thanksgiving game against Detroit. The organization reacted a little slowly, considering the news came out on Tuesday, and it took until Wednesday for them to address it. So, it looks as though Nagy will, at least, be with the Bears for the next while. Unless Chicago wants to look even worse by dismissing him anyways, it’ll be interesting to see what happens, especially if the Bears lose to a winless Lions squad.
It’s not clear what impact this could have on the game itself, but be sure to check FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds leading right up to kickoff.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.