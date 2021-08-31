Bears Place Running Back Tarik Cohen on PUP List

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Chicago Bears have placed Tarik Cohen on the reserve/PUP list, indicating he will miss significant playing time this season.

After tearing his ACL, the fourth-year running back played three games for the Bears, rushing for 74 yards. A dual-threat option for Chicago, Cohen rushed for 213 yards and caught 79 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns.

David Montgomery should continue to see the bulk of carries in the Bears’ backfield. Last season, he led the team with 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns, responsible for 65% of the market share of carries. Damien Williams should serve as Montgomery’s backup, making his return to the field after opting out of the 2020 season. As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams led the team in rushing with 498 yards and five touchdowns, splitting the backfield with LeSean McCoy.

With an 8-8 record, the team made their second trip to the postseason in three years, losing to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card. The team is +5000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook and face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. The Bears are a 7-point road underdog against the Rams in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.