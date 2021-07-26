Bears Place Tarik Cohen on Physically Unable to Perform List
July 25Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The 2021 iteration of the Chicago Bears offense will look very different from last season’s 26th-ranked unit. The Bears moved on from quarterback Mitch Trubisky, dealt wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans last night, and placed running Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday. Cohen continues to rehabilitate an ACL injury that forced him out of action after Week 3 last year.
The Bears training camp opened yesterday with rookies and quarterbacks reporting; Cohen can be activated from the list at any point before the regular season. Still, the fact that he landed on the PUP list as training camp opens is not a good sign. Cohen has been a pass-catching running back for the Bears since 2017. With a new quarterback under center, his time away early in training camp could facilitate Damien Williams moving up the depth chart as he builds chemistry with Andy Dalton.
The NFC North remains a wide-open division. Chicago has the third-best odds to win the division at +270, behind the Minnesota Vikings (+155) and Green Bay Packers (+150), as per line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.