Bears Place Tarik Cohen on Physically Unable to Perform List

The 2021 iteration of the Chicago Bears offense will look very different from last season’s 26th-ranked unit. The Bears moved on from quarterback Mitch Trubisky, dealt wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans last night, and placed running Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday. Cohen continues to rehabilitate an ACL injury that forced him out of action after Week 3 last year.

The Bears training camp opened yesterday with rookies and quarterbacks reporting; Cohen can be activated from the list at any point before the regular season. Still, the fact that he landed on the PUP list as training camp opens is not a good sign. Cohen has been a pass-catching running back for the Bears since 2017. With a new quarterback under center, his time away early in training camp could facilitate Damien Williams moving up the depth chart as he builds chemistry with Andy Dalton.

The NFC North remains a wide-open division. Chicago has the third-best odds to win the division at +270, behind the Minnesota Vikings (+155) and Green Bay Packers (+150), as per line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.