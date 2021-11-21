Bears QB Justin Fields (Ribs) Questionable To Return Vs. Ravens

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is questionable to return to the team’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a rib injury, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Fields suffered the injury in the third quarter and following the play exited the game and headed to the locker room. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton has entered the game in his place as the rookie signal-caller is questionable to return to today’s game.

Fields has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,284 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games this season. He has also accrued 57 rushes for 288 and a pair of touchdowns. The quarterback exited Sunday’s game completing four-of-11 passes for 79 yards with four rushes for 23 yards. The Bears currently lead the Ravens 7-6 in the third quarter. Fields’s status will be something to monitor as the game progresses.

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Chicago Bears Live Betting

You can live-bet this game and every other in the NFL all season long only over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.